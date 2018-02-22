Top 3 trends from London Fashion Week
The 'it' print and other trends that dominated the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collections shown in the British capital
1. CHECKS ARE BACK
As in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week, prints were everywhere in London this season - think animal prints, houndstooth, stripes and even arty images. However, checks stood out as the hottest trend.
Checks of all sizes were seen on jackets, skirts, tops and pants at the Marta Jakubowski show, for example, and came in shades of pink or tiny sizes in Emilia Wickstead's collection. Nicopanda, on the other hand, matched checks with stripes and animal prints.
The trend also brought tartan to the London runways.
2. EXTREME FEMININITY
While many Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collections featured long skirts and dresses - falling at least below the knee - certain designers stood out in London with highly feminine, sensual, even sexy, designs, like at the Christopher Kane show.
Marta Jakubowski brought mini dresses, revealing necklines and bare shoulders to the runway, as did Charlotte Knowles with see-through creations.
David Koma flashed shoulders and legs with mini dresses and skirts with slits.
3. LOTS OF LAYERING
Next season, leg warmers and socks will be worn over the top of pants, oversized padded jackets will be worn over long, voluminous dresses and tunic dresses will be layered over pants. The key is to build up as many layers as possible and to play with volumes and lengths - it's all about proportions.
The layering trend was spotted at the Nicopanda, Burberry, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and, to a lesser extent, Gareth Pugh shows.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE