Top 3 trends from London Fashion Week

1. CHECKS ARE BACK

As in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week, prints were everywhere in London this season - think animal prints, houndstooth, stripes and even arty images. However, checks stood out as the hottest trend.

Checks of all sizes were seen on jackets, skirts, tops and pants at the Marta Jakubowski show, for example, and came in shades of pink or tiny sizes in Emilia Wickstead's collection. Nicopanda, on the other hand, matched checks with stripes and animal prints.

The trend also brought tartan to the London runways.