Royals & LGBTQ rainbows: standout moments from London Fashion Week
As fashion month rolls on to Milan, we take a look at some of the moments and collections that generated a big buzz on the runways of the British capital
THE QUEEN IN THE FROW
Everybody loves to see a new and surprising face in the front row. New York had Cardi B and the British capital had none other than the Queen of England herself. HRH made her London Fashion Week debut in order to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Richard Quinn.
The regent sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, at Quinn's show and this, together with the fact that Wintour didn't remove her signature sunnies in the presence of a royal, had the internet abuzz.
We can only wonder what the Queen of England and the Queen of Fashion talked about.
BURBERRY SUPPORTS LGBTQ
For Christopher Bailey’s last show for Burberry, he made a powerful statement by reinventing the classic Burberry check with rainbow-hued stripes in support of LGBTQ+ youth. “There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity,” explained Bailey on the company's Instagram.
TAILORED DRAMA AT GARETH PUGH
Gareth Pugh is known for his dramatic runway shows. This season, Pugh presented a surprisingly covetable collection of feminine pieces with sleek tailoring and serious attitude. Think tops with powerful, oversized shoulders, impeccably slouched paper bag trousers and sculpted leather looks.
MAD HATTERS
From Isa Arfen’s giant berets to the theatrical fascinators at the Mulberry show, London Fashion Week proved that there's no better way to make a statement than with larger-than-life headgear. So for a quick satorial update, why not give the hat trend a try?
