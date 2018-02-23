Royals & LGBTQ rainbows: standout moments from London Fashion Week

THE QUEEN IN THE FROW

Everybody loves to see a new and surprising face in the front row. New York had Cardi B and the British capital had none other than the Queen of England herself. HRH made her London Fashion Week debut in order to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Richard Quinn.

The regent sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, at Quinn's show and this, together with the fact that Wintour didn't remove her signature sunnies in the presence of a royal, had the internet abuzz.

We can only wonder what the Queen of England and the Queen of Fashion talked about.