Fashion & Beauty

Royals & LGBTQ rainbows: standout moments from London Fashion Week

As fashion month rolls on to Milan, we take a look at some of the moments and collections that generated a big buzz on the runways of the British capital

23 February 2018 - 13:46 By Nothemba Mkhondo
Richard Quinn Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collection; Quinn was awarded the inaugeral Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Richard Quinn Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collection; Quinn was awarded the inaugeral Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Image: Getty Images

THE QUEEN IN THE FROW

Everybody loves to see a new and surprising face in the front row. New York had Cardi B and the British capital had none other than the Queen of England herself. HRH made her London Fashion Week debut in order to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Richard Quinn.

The regent sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, at Quinn's show and this, together with the fact that Wintour didn't remove her signature sunnies in the presence of a royal, had the internet abuzz.

We can only wonder what the Queen of England and the Queen of Fashion talked about.

The hilarious convo the Queen & Anna Wintour COULD have had in the frow

Haute couture high priestess Dame Anna Wintour recently had the honour of being seated next to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the regent took in ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

BURBERRY SUPPORTS LGBTQ

For Christopher Bailey’s last show for Burberry, he made a powerful statement by reinventing the classic Burberry check with rainbow-hued stripes in support of LGBTQ+ youth. “There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity,” explained Bailey on the company's Instagram.

Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images
Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Burberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images

TAILORED DRAMA AT GARETH PUGH

Gareth Pugh is known for his dramatic runway shows. This season, Pugh presented a surprisingly covetable collection of feminine pieces with sleek tailoring and serious attitude. Think tops with powerful, oversized shoulders, impeccably slouched paper bag trousers and sculpted leather looks.

Gareth Pugh Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Gareth Pugh Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images
Gareth Pugh Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Gareth Pugh Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images

MAD HATTERS

From Isa Arfen’s giant berets to the theatrical fascinators at the Mulberry show, London Fashion Week proved that there's no better way to make a statement than with larger-than-life headgear. So for a quick satorial update, why not give the hat trend a try?

Mulberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Mulberry Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images
Isa Afren Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Isa Afren Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
Image: Getty Images

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top 3 trends from London Fashion Week

The 'it' print and other trends that dominated the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collections shown in the British capital
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Why Chulaap sent 'faceless' models down the runway at SA Menswear Week

Chu Suwannapha, designer of CHULAAP, talks us through his winter 2018 collection which heroes African prints
Lifestyle
5 days ago

3 uber stylish trends to take away from New York Fashion Week

In an explosion of colours, positive messages and pants galore, New York Fashion Week brings a first taste of the trends coming to women's ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Beat the budget: 9 easy tips that'll save you money on petrol Lifestyle
  2. Is having sex with a sex doll cheating? Experts weigh in Health & Sex
  3. SEX TALK | I've got thrush. Can I give it to my man during sex? Health & Sex
  4. You can afford to go abroad: 5 rand-friendly overseas holidays Travel
  5. Noakes back in the hot seat over tweet Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X