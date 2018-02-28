Fashion & Beauty

Big noses go viral in new body positivity trend

28 February 2018 - 11:33 By AFP Relaxnews
"I can’t believe my mission to make big noses beautiful has gone so viral! I’ve received more than 1,000 #sideprofileselfies from across the entire world and the hashtag has now reached 8 MILLION!," wrote Radhika Sanghani on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@radhikasanghani via AFP Relaxnews

Body positivity could well be the runaway beauty trend of the decade, and the latest feature getting some good old fashioned social media love is ... the nose.

Big noses have been trending online for the past few days, ever since British journalist Radhika Sanghani sparked up the #sideprofileselfie movement with an article for Grazia.

Explaining that she had spent her "whole life hiding from a side-profile photograph," Sanghani's hashtag is encouraging women to take (and post) selfies side-on to display their noses, be they roman, hooked, bumpy or dainty, in all their glory.

The movement aims to break the beauty taboo of being a woman with a prominent beak in the modern age of plastic surgery and digital retouching.

As a result, the hashtag has now reached 8 million globally, according to an Instagram update from Sanghani, with hundreds of social media users taking to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate their side profiles and backing the sentiment that big noses are beautiful.

The #sideprofileselfie is the latest in a long line of body positive trends to go viral on social media, following on from prolific campaigns to normalise and appreciate everything from big thighs to stretch marks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The war against outdated beauty ideals is far from won

Yolisa Qunta and Jason Mykl Snyman discuss the diverse spectrum of beauty
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Lizzo on being a poster-girl for the body positive movement

A woman sits on a church pew, wearing a veiled hat, flawless make-up on (or, as those in the know would say, "face beat"), rocking a lacy white ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Body positive movement is NOT about glorifying obesity

The global rally to 'love the body you're in' is about so much more than just embracing the idea that beauty has no weight limit
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. How the strongest gin in the world is saving water in Cape Town Food
  2. I want to be the most 'real' Miss SA yet: Dr Adè van Heerden Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town airport set to get quieter as it cuts boarding calls Travel
  4. Celebrate National Milk Tart Day with these great recipes Food
  5. RECIPE: Voortrekker milk tart Food

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X