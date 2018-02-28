MeToo: Dior says ‘non non non’ to patriarchy in Paris show

Chiuri's muse, British model and women's rights advocate Ruth Bell, led the line with a black and white woollen jumper declaring, "Non, non, non et non!"

"It is not bad to say 'No! No! No!' sometimes," the designer told AFP after the show, "Feminism means freedom, freedom to dress how you want, to define yourself."

To the thumping "Ooh, I just know that something good is gonna happen" refrain to Kate Bush's classic song "Cloudbusting", the Italian sent out a hippy and Beatnik-inspired autumn-winter collection, declaring that "changing the world also means changing clothes".

"Women's Rights Are Human Rights" slogans burst from the walls of the set which was papered with 1968 Vogue magazine covers, with Chiuri picking up on a "fun" demonstration women activists staged outside Dior's boutique in London two years earlier.

'MINI SKIRT PROTEST'

The "British Society for the Protection of Mini Skirts" picketed the shop after Dior failed to include a single mini skirt in its collection that year.