She's done Pearl Thusi's make-up! Gina Myers' secrets for an A-list look

Who has been your most exciting celebrity client and why?

Shashi Naidoo. Whenever I walk into Shashi’s house and ask what she’d like me to do for the day, her reply is: 'Just make me beautiful'. She’s given me free reign and trusted me to execute any crazy idea I’ve come up with and that’s been fun.

What is one beauty hack every woman needs to know?

When it’s very hot or very humid and you have a big event, use a little bit of antiperspirant on your forehead and your upper lid. Apply your foundation over the top. It's a game-changer!

When it comes to make-up, which products can you save money on and which ones should you splurge on?

Splurge on a good foundation. It's worth investing in the best as it'll be sitting on your skin for the whole day; you're skin is absorbing this product so make sure it has some sort of skin benefit to it.

You can save money on mascara, provided you don't keep it for longer than six months.