She's done Pearl Thusi's make-up! Gina Myers' secrets for an A-list look
Celebrity make-up artist Gina Myers has made up some of South Africa's most famous faces. She tell us how to recreate her signature make-up look and shares the game-changing beauty hack every woman should know
Pearl Thusi, Terry Pheto, Shashi Naidoo, Zuraida Jardine ... Your client list features some of South Africa's most famous faces. Do you have a signature 'Gina Myers' make-up look? And, if so how can we recreate it?
I think my signature look is definitely all about skin and brows. Flawless skin is the foundation (excuse the pun) of a beautiful make-up look.
Three tips for flawless skin:
- Know your skin; what’s good for it and what’s not.
- A good primer is imperative; it 'holds' the make-up and evens out skin tone.
- A good highlighter is key. Use it on all the highest points of the face: cheek bones, ridge of the nose, cupids bow.
Who has been your most exciting celebrity client and why?
Shashi Naidoo. Whenever I walk into Shashi’s house and ask what she’d like me to do for the day, her reply is: 'Just make me beautiful'. She’s given me free reign and trusted me to execute any crazy idea I’ve come up with and that’s been fun.
What is one beauty hack every woman needs to know?
When it’s very hot or very humid and you have a big event, use a little bit of antiperspirant on your forehead and your upper lid. Apply your foundation over the top. It's a game-changer!
When it comes to make-up, which products can you save money on and which ones should you splurge on?
Splurge on a good foundation. It's worth investing in the best as it'll be sitting on your skin for the whole day; you're skin is absorbing this product so make sure it has some sort of skin benefit to it.
You can save money on mascara, provided you don't keep it for longer than six months.
Name your three favourite products to use from your professional kit and why?
- Smashbox primer; nothing beats a good primer it 'holds' your make-up and evens out skin tone.
- Highlighter; right now I’m using MAC's Mineralize Skinfinish in Soft and Gentle.
- Benefit have just launched a mascara called BADgal Bang. It's long-lasting, super dramatic and, so far, I’m very impressed.
Which new beauty trends are you currently excited about?
On every red carpet actresses have sported green, blue or pink smokey eyes. I love it! Make-up is becoming more colourful and more natural. When I say natural, I mean glowing skin. This is very much a trend.
You'll be doing a masterclass at the upcoming NWJ Bridal & Beauty Experience in Durban. Any tips on hiring a make-up artist for a special occasion, like a wedding?
- Every good make-up artist will have an Instagram account. Check it out and see if you like their style.
- Always do a make-up trial with the make-up artist before your big day. I’ve seen so many brides who haven't done this and it can go either way. Doing a trial not only lets you experience the make-up artist's technique and discuss colours etc, but most importantly, you can see if you click. Make sure your make-up artist is someone you can communicate with so that you're comfortable to tell them “I want more or less” or whatever is might be.
- Show your make-up artist a picture of the style you like. Keep in mind that the person in the reference must have similar features and colouring to you. If you show them a picture of Kim Kardashian and you're blonde and blue-eyed, it's going to look very different.
- Know if you’re allergic to certain ingredients or products and tell your make-up artist.
- Always ask them what lipstick they'll be using so you can buy one to do touch ups throughout the event.
• The NWJ Bridal & Beauty Experience is on from March 2 - 4 2018 at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Tickets, R80, are available from iTickets.co.za
