Does my nose look big in this selfie? Snaps are driving plastic surgeries

“Young adults are constantly taking selfies to post to social media and think those images are representative of how they really look‚ which can have an impact on their emotional state‚” said Boris Paskhover‚ an assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a specialist in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“I want them to realise that when they take a selfie they are in essence looking into a portable funhouse mirror.”

Paskhover sought a better way to explain to patients why they cannot use selfies to evaluate their nose size so they can improve their self-perception and make more informed decisions about their health.