The style evolution of hip hop star Cassper Nyovest
Authenticity is a big influencer of one’s personal style, and Cassper Nyovest is one man who knows how to keeps it real. Affectionately known as Abuti Fill Up, we follow the South African recording artist's style evolution from before and after all his big concerts.
2013
In the early days of his career, Cassper Nyovest's style was highly influenced by ‘Amapantsula’. In this shot he wears a crisp golf t-shirt paired with a folded bucket hat. This was an unusual look for a guy who was aiming at being SA’s number one hip hop artist. The bucket hat would become one of his wardrobe staples for years to come.
2014
The journey of style is one that is ever evolving, sometimes with a few unfortunate wrong turns. This blue windbreaker, paired with matching sunglasses - which look similar to the ones you buy to watch 3D movies - is a badly coordinated ensemble.
2015
The art of layering is often misunderstood, and in this look Cassper fails miserably at it. The orange top under his sweater would have been better off tucked in, leaving the red and black sneakers working perfectly with his cap.
2015
Whoever felt a tinge of envy over this green monotone look is excused, because Cassper cleaned up rather well. This colour gives the classic Tuxedo a different touch, so we applaud him for what marked the beginning of his career as a dapper rapper.
2016
Right after the year Cassper filled up the dome, he went for the usual hip hop silhouette. In this shot, he accessorizes his look with stacked gold chains, pairing sweat pants with an oversized parka jacket. Many of us can attribute this particular look to Kanye West, and although no one likes a copy-cat, we all need role models to aspire to.
2016
This grey look definitely has us feeling under the weather. The folded jeans unfortunately make him look stumpy, and the oversized t-shirt imposes an unflattering shape onto his body.
2017
Who doesn't love a well-groomed man? We certainly do! This look says it all: clean, fresh and dripping with swag. This Versace shirt has us thinking there is no fault in this star when it comes to dressing well, after all.
2017
It was Aaliyah who said; ‘If first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again’, and we are all glad Cassper tried again with this classic monochrome tuxedo. This look reflects a man who is serious about doing business, and gives him serious style points.
2018
This leopard print head scarf is fitting for Cassper’s new name: Mufasa. The self-proclaimed ‘King of the jungle’ reached a milestone in his career after he hosted one of the biggest concerts at FNB stadium. This look is well accessorized and the colours blend together perfectly, reflecting his transition into an internationally acclaimed rapper.
2018
It has been a long road since the infamous pony-tail, and while we can credit it for the traction it provided for his career debut, we are happy that he has finally let it go. This all-white look says ‘I have arrived’: it oozes confidence and might be a telling sign of Cassper becoming a future fashion icon.
