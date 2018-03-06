Fashion & Beauty

Victoria’s Secret's Candice Swanepoel launches sizzling new swimwear line

06 March 2018 - 12:36 By katharynn kesselaar
Candice Swanepoel modelling on of the pieces from her swimwear collection.
Image: @tropicofc via Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has just launched her own dreamy swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Drawing inspiration from the neutral colours and textures of the earth, the “super comfortable” collection is designed to slim and lengthen.

Image: @tropicofc via Instagram

The figure-flattering cosies include modern athletic one pieces and playful high-cut two pieces, echoing 1980s retro style.

Image: @tropicofc via Instagram

Flaunting her famous sculpted physique, the South African bombshell posted a series of images on her Instagram page promoting her original and trendy swimwear designs.

“Made with loads of love” the promising collection is one to watch.

Image: @tropicofc via Instagram

