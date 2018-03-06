Victoria’s Secret's Candice Swanepoel launches sizzling new swimwear line
06 March 2018 - 12:36
Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has just launched her own dreamy swimwear line, Tropic of C.
Drawing inspiration from the neutral colours and textures of the earth, the “super comfortable” collection is designed to slim and lengthen.
The figure-flattering cosies include modern athletic one pieces and playful high-cut two pieces, echoing 1980s retro style.
Flaunting her famous sculpted physique, the South African bombshell posted a series of images on her Instagram page promoting her original and trendy swimwear designs.
“Made with loads of love” the promising collection is one to watch.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE