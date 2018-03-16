WATCH | Royal wedding: Bonanza for Meghan Markle's dress designer
American actress Meghan Markle joins the British royal family in less than two months' time when she marries Prince Harry and who will design her wedding gown is the subject of much debate.
For fashion brands winning a royal seal of approval is big business, Reuters reports. And, although Markle's not yet an official member of the Windsor family, fashion brands are already benefiting from her wardrobe choices.
British retailer Marks & Spencer, for instance, quickly sold out of a jersey after Markle was spotted wearing it.
According to global fashion search platform Lyst's 2018 Wedding Fashion Report, the future royal is expected to have a big impact on the bridal industry this year. The labels rumored to be in the running for the creation of her dress, such as Erdem, Ralph & Russo and Misha Nonoo, have all seen a significant increase in searches on Lyst.
• Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews.