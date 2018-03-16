WATCH | Royal wedding: Bonanza for Meghan Markle's dress designer

American actress Meghan Markle joins the British royal family in less than two months' time when she marries Prince Harry and who will design her wedding gown is the subject of much debate.

For fashion brands winning a royal seal of approval is big business, Reuters reports. And, although Markle's not yet an official member of the Windsor family, fashion brands are already benefiting from her wardrobe choices.

British retailer Marks & Spencer, for instance, quickly sold out of a jersey after Markle was spotted wearing it.

