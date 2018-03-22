Fashion & Beauty

Trending

Check it out: how to wear the trendy print local celebs are loving

23 March 2018 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo
DJ Zinhle in a trendy check suit.
DJ Zinhle in a trendy check suit.
Image: @djzinhle/Instagram

The perennial check print, in its multitude of forms, is a having a serious moment both on and off the runway.

High-end designers from Lacoste to Saint Laurent have featured checks in their latest collections.

While DJ Zinhle, LootLove and Kefilwe Mabote are some of the local A-listers who've been spotted wearing this fashionable print out and about.

The beauty of adding a couple of checked pieces to your wardrobe is that they'll instantly update it for the coming season, but - as this print is a classic - you'll also be able to wear them for years to come.

It's worth noting, however, that the glen plaid check (see below) is the type that'll be trending in winter 2018. Expect to see it on everything including coats, double-breasted jackets, trousers, skirts, scarves and even shoes.

 

KNOW YOUR CHECKS: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

This features a box-like pattern of blocks of small and large checks.
GLEN PLAID - This features a box-like pattern of blocks of small and large checks.
Image: Getty Images
This is a monochrome pattern made up of abstract four-pointed shapes that look a bit like broken checks.
HOUNDSTOOTH - This is a monochrome pattern made up of abstract four-pointed shapes that look a bit like broken checks.
Image: Getty Images
This is a lightweight cotton fabric with a square check pattern. It's perfect for Summer or Spring.
GINGHAM - This is a lightweight cotton fabric with a square check pattern. It's perfect for Summer or Spring.
Image: Getty Images
This consists of criss-crossed horizontal and vertical bands in multiple colours, as seen in this Michael Kors design.
TARTAN - This consists of criss-crossed horizontal and vertical bands in multiple colours, as seen in this Michael Kors design.
Image: Getty Images

HOW TO WEAR CHECKS 

Take your cue from DJ Zinhle and LootLove and invest in a matching check-print suit. Wear the jacket and trousers together for maximum sartorial impact, or wear the jacket separately with denim or leather pants.

The trick to giving a check print new season relevance is about styling it with other current trends in mind - think colour and silhouette. Punctuate your check print with vivid pops red or royal blue and play with proportion in the form of wide leg trousers or statement sleeves.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top 3 trends from London Fashion Week

The 'it' print and other trends that dominated the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collections shown in the British capital
Lifestyle
28 days ago

The top 3 trends from Milan Fashion Week

After New York and London, Milan was the latest fashion capital to reveal its upcoming trends for Autumn/Winter 2018/19 season.
Lifestyle
23 days ago

3 uber stylish trends to take away from New York Fashion Week

In an explosion of colours, positive messages and pants galore, New York Fashion Week brings a first taste of the trends coming to women's ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Winter ISN'T coming in 2018: shows to fill the 'Game of Thrones' void Lifestyle
  2. South Africa's 'third wheel' is most liveable city Travel
  3. 5 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Stephen Hawking Lifestyle
  4. 5 simple things science says will make you feel happier Health & Sex
  5. 'Black Panther' fans are trying to book hotels in Wakanda Travel

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X