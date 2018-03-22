Check it out: how to wear the trendy print local celebs are loving

The perennial check print, in its multitude of forms, is a having a serious moment both on and off the runway.

High-end designers from Lacoste to Saint Laurent have featured checks in their latest collections.

While DJ Zinhle, LootLove and Kefilwe Mabote are some of the local A-listers who've been spotted wearing this fashionable print out and about.

The beauty of adding a couple of checked pieces to your wardrobe is that they'll instantly update it for the coming season, but - as this print is a classic - you'll also be able to wear them for years to come.

It's worth noting, however, that the glen plaid check (see below) is the type that'll be trending in winter 2018. Expect to see it on everything including coats, double-breasted jackets, trousers, skirts, scarves and even shoes.