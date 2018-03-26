Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed on the SAFTAs red carpet

26 March 2018 - 14:13 By Paula Stephanie Andropoulos
Nomzamo Mbatha stole the show at the 2018 SAFTAs in a striking David Tlale.
Image: @nomzamo_m/Instagram

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) took place on Saturday, and the best local talent flocked to Sun City to vie for accolades – professionally and sartorially. But while some stars successfully wooed us on the fashion front, others left us feeling disgruntled. 

Here’s our choice of the best and worst red carpet attire:

BEST DRESSED

NOMZAMO MBATHA

This is the dress that everyone’s talking about. Designed by David Tlale, it’s weird and it shouldn’t work, but it does. 

The enormous sleeves somehow don’t detract from the gown’s subdued silhouette, while the black brush strokes on the skirt and bodice introduced an element of currency.

It’s an outfit that’s likely to polarize opinions, but in ours, Nomzamo totally pulled it off. 

LUNATHI MAMPOFU

In a sea of gowns, a woman in a beautiful suit is guaranteed to stand out and this up-and-coming actress certainly did — and for all the right reasons.

Her unique take on a tuxedo was the perfect balance between elegance and originality. She looked cool, sophisticated and contemporary.

THUSO MBEDU

Not everything about the Emmy-nominated actor's look was perfect: her makeup leaves something to be desired and her bralette could have been better tailored.

Still, we find the simplicity of her long, high-waisted skirt refreshing, and she made a memorable impression, standing out amidst all the heavy brocades and sequin-clogged satin on the red carpet.

WORST DRESSED

ENHLE MBALI MAPHUMULO

The striking actress’s Quiteria & George gown was a shock to the system. 

The ill-fitting, bedazzled bodice with sheer insets was further complicated by a skirt made up of metres and metres of what looks like ruched tulle culminating in a train. The end result was a sugar-pink cloud that somehow manages to be evocative of both small poodles and baked goods. 

MAPULA MAFOLE

The Rhythm City celebutante wore a truly peculiar asymmetrical creation, which belied her maturity and made her look like she was stopping off on her way to a Matric dance.

A post shared by Quinne Brown (@quinnebrown) on

QUINNE BROWN

The 7de Laan star wore an awkward, anachronistic leopard-print dress with a sheer cut-out around her knees that reduced the whole outfit to a misguided Flintstones tribute.

