4 natural hairstyles that stole the show at the SAFTAs
From braided crowns to adorned Afro puffs, the SAFTAs red carpet was a celebration of hairstyles which screamed 'natural and proud'. Here are some of the best
NOMZAMO MBATHA
With a mixture of cornrows and single braids wrapped around her voluminous Afro, Mbatha's hair was the perfect complement to her jaw-dropping David Tlale dress. We loved the addition of a single cowry shell decoration, which draws attention to her beautiful face.
MASECHABA NDLOVU
Judging from Ndlovu's radiant smile on the red carpet, blondes definitely have more fun. The radio presenter's all-black outfit allowed her short, platinum blonde, dreaded soft locks to stand out.
ENHLE MBALI MAPHUMULO
The actress was covered in blooms head-to-to. She carried the theme of her Quiteria & George gown into her hair by weaving pastel flowers into her baby Afro to create the ultimate flower crown.
THUSO MBEDU
Ok, we'll admit that including this Mbedu in this round-up is a bit of a cheat because she's wearing a wig. That said, it's a stunning hairstyle anyone with a luscious natural Afro could easily copy. The actress swept her hair into a loose updo with a deep side parting for a look that was both simple and elegant.