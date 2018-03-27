5 highlights of AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

2. A FASHION REVOLUTION

Fashion Revolution Day is coming up on April 24; driven by the hashtag #whomademyclothes, this annual event aims to raise awareness about ethical and environmental issues in the fashion industry.

As a nod to this global movement, South African designers held a group fashion show to showcase the growth of sustainable fashion in the country. Including the work of Imprint, Lalesso, Leandi Mulder, Sibusiso Mahone, Sitting Pretty and Crystal Birch, it was an incredible showing of African design talent.