5 highlights of AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

The recent AFI Cape Town Fashion Week was a flurry of runway shows and fabulous clothes. Here are the designers that made a lasting impression

27 March 2018 - 12:27 By Nothemba Mkhondo

1. SEE NOW, WANT TO WEAR NOW

Nicholas Coutts, who is known for his incredible use of unique fabrics and textures, presented a strong collection of ultra-wearable looks that you can’t help but want to buy now for the new season.

2. A FASHION REVOLUTION

Fashion Revolution Day is coming up on April 24; driven by the hashtag  #whomademyclothes, this annual event aims to raise awareness about ethical and environmental issues in the fashion industry. 

As a nod to this global movement, South African designers held a group fashion show to showcase the growth of sustainable fashion in the country. Including the work of  Imprint, Lalesso, Leandi Mulder, Sibusiso Mahone, Sitting Pretty and Crystal Birch, it was an incredible showing of African design talent.

3. AN AFRICAN JOURNEY

Moroccan designer Salima Abdel-Wahab wowed audiences with her avant-garde, richly-textured collection which was inspired by a journey from the north to the south of Africa.

4. PRINTS CHARMING

The runway was dominated by African prints in their many iterations, but Imprint made a real impact with their abstract geometrics.

5. STREET STYLE STARS

The street style posse at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week highlighted some of this season's must-wear trends: shades of red, check prints, berets and chatty slogan t-shirts.

