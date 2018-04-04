Winnie Madikizela-Mandela perfected the art of power dressing

While the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was never afraid to speak her mind, she often made bold statements with her sartorial choices too.

One of the most prolific icons of the struggle movement, she wore traditional outfits and accessories during a time when donning cultural wear was seen as a political taboo.

Her former husband, Nelson Mandela, famously wore a Xhosa outfit to court in 1962, when he was tried for leaving the country without a valid passport. Madikizela-Mandela reaffirmed his point by donning traditional dress, too.