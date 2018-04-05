WATCH | How shampoo brands fake ad-worthy hair using fishing rods

If you've ever coveted the kind of glossy, rippling hair seen on shampoo ads but felt that it was unachievable, you're not alone.

According to American beauty brand Suave, 74% of millennial women believe that creating campaign-worthy styles at home is an unattainable task - and with good reason.

In a new video, Suave has lifted the lid on the tricks that some beauty companies use to create larger-than-life volume or undulating waves in their adverts — this includes using fishing rods and green screens as well as pinning styrofoam balls to models' heads.

WATCH | Suave exposes some of the 'tricks' used to give models luscious locks in shampoo ads