Garbage never looked so good: adidas is turning the tide on ocean waste
10 June 2018 - 00:00
Is it possible to turn flotsam and jetsam into something cool? Absolutely. Ask adidas, which, in 2015 partnered with nonprofit organisation Parley for the Oceans to create new-age trainers that are helping to clean up the sea.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.