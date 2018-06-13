Antioxidants: a global beauty trend that's raking in billions

Antioxidants have been a major beauty trend for some time now -- and they are set to become even more ubiquitous over the next few years, according to new research.

A report by B2B research company MarketsandMarkets has found that the cosmetic antioxidants market is predicted to grow from US $115.1 million (about R1.5-billion) in 2018 to US $150.9 million (about R2-billion) by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%.

According to the report, dubbed "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type (Vitamins, Polyphenols, Enzymes, Synthetics), Function (Anti-Aging, Anti-Inflammatory, UV Protection, Moisturizing, Hair Cleansing, and Hair Conditioning), Source, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2023," the growth is being driven by factors including aging populations, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles.