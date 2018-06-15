Fashion & Beauty

Who will shine at The Fashion Awards 2018?

15 June 2018 - 13:44 By AFP Relaxnews
Italian designer Donatella Versace, who was one of the winners at last year's Fashion Awards.
Image: AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN

Roll out the red carpet... the date has been set for the Fashion Awards 2018. Which designers will win big this year?

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday December 10.

The prestigious annual ceremony celebrates the best of both the British and international fashion industry, honouring established and emerging creative talent, brands and retailers.

The 2017 edition singled out industry heavyweights such as Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Donatella Versace, as well as supermodel Adwoa Aboah and rising star Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

Nominees for 2018 will be voted on by an international judging panel of major industry figures.

This year's event will once again act as a fundraiser for the non-profit organisation the BFC, whose charitable initiatives and educational programmes aim to support and nourish home-grown creative talent from school level through to established businesses.

Last year, the BFC raised over £2.2million (about R39.2-million) for these charitable initiatives.

For more information, see: http://www.britishfashioncouncil.com/

