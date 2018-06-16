Power in vulnerability: designer Thebe Magugu's latest collection
The local designer takes us behind the seams of the look book for his 'Figures of Fortitude' collection
17 June 2018 - 00:00
The local designer takes us behind the seams of the look book for his 'Figures of Fortitude' collection
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.