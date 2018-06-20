Think out the box (braids) this winter: try these celeb-inspired statement dos
It’s protective-styling season and while some of us might be gravitating towards the same old cornrows or box braids, inspirational celebs like Nandi Madida and Ayanda Thabethe know a thing or two about switching it up.
Follow their lead and turn heads by trying something different with your hair this winter.
1. THE BRAIDED BOWL CUT
It seems Nandi Madida can do no wrong when it comes to hair. She knows how to make a change and always remain elegant. The short, beaded braids she sported on the red carpet at the South African Music Awards can be described in one word – “goals”.
2. THE ISLAND STYLE BRAID
Our everyday fitness-inspo, and every other inspo in between, Hannah Bronfman gave us tropical-island gal vibes with the effortless hairstyle she showed off on a recent holiday - thick braids, embellished with gold thread and gold hair cuffs. It’s a “yes” from us!
3. THE SHORT AND SWEET DEAL
A little Bo Derek, with a little Gabby, Gabriel Union recently rocked a lob-length braided style and elevated the do with chunky wooden beads at the ends. Playing with her parting, she gave us centre, side-swept, half cornrow and half braids - and ate up all she served.
4. THE ROYAL ACCENT BRAID
How much braid inspiration can you cram in one image? Clearly a lot, as Nomuzi Mabena and Rouge give us a queen-size amount. These hairstyles are the perfect way to use braids as an accent if you don’t want to go the full monty. Mabena braided her high ponytail all the way down, while Rouge braided the sides of her hair to create a faux hawk.
5. THE BRAIDED CASCADE
If you are thinking about having a braided ponytail, take your inspiration from Ayanda Thabethe. Mixing thicker cornrows with thinner accent ones, Thabethe wore her hair in a high ponytail, with a side-swept cascading bunch, and embellished with gold threads.