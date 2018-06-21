Fashion & Beauty

Red carpet-approved ways to rock a nude lip

Steal makeup inspiration from celebs like Kerry Washington and Kim Kardashian-West

22 June 2018 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
US actress Kerry Washington at the 2018 Tony Awards.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

There has never been a better time to rock blue (or gold, or green) lipstick: thanks to trendsetting stars such as Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o, vivid hues are seemingly everywhere. However, the counter-trend has already begun. Enter the new red-carpet beauty trick championed by myriad celebrities lately: the nude lip.

MAKE IT SMOKY

A statement smoky eye can perfectly offset a nude lip, as illustrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival by Kristen Stewart.

Kerry Washington (pictured above) also showcased the power of a strong eye and minimalist lip combination at the 2018 Tony Awards earlier this month.

GO MONOCHROME

There are several ways to make the nude lip a striking statement. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian - who has made it her signature red carpet look - likes to team hers with a matching bronze-hued or taupe eyeshadow for a sleek, modern result.

Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards. Kim is the queen if the nude lip.
Image: Angela WEISS / AFP

It is an approach also championed by Zendaya, who turned up at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend rocking a co-ordinating eyeshadow, lipstick and bronzer.

GET GLOSSY

A slick of gloss keeps the nude lip elevated. For inspiration, look no further than Gigi Hadid - the supermodel teamed a shiny nude lipstick with a shimmering eyeshadow for extra impact at this year's MET Gala.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Met Gala. Jennifer is smouldering in this look.
Image: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Jennifer Lopez also added a glossy finish for the same red carpet event.

