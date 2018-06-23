Accessories
Each of these luxe Huckhl scarves started life as a decor photograph
Acclaimed interiors photographer Elsa Young has created a collection of beautiful cashmere and silk scarves featuring graphic prints based on some of her favourite shots
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Acclaimed interiors photographer Elsa Young has created a collection of beautiful cashmere and silk scarves featuring graphic prints based on some of her favourite shots
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.