My Perfect Sunday
How designer Elli-Nicole Sazeides spends her Sundays
Sundays are a sacred time for this busy bridal and shoe designer, who relishes the chance to take guilt-free naps and explore Joburg's food markets
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Sundays are a sacred time for this busy bridal and shoe designer, who relishes the chance to take guilt-free naps and explore Joburg's food markets
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.