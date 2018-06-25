5 of the best beauty looks from the 2018 BET Awards
These celebs' not only gave us #BlackGirlMagic, but showcased some of our favourite hair and makeup trends, too
1. JANELLE MONAE’S SUNSET EYES
The PYNK singer's eye makeup was like a ray of sunshine with burnt orange shadow washed across the lids, accented with pops of yellow in the inner corner of the eyes. A bold, cherry red lip completed the look.
2. SERAYAH MCNEILL’S TONAL MAKEUP
Empire star Serayah McNeill opted for a classic, bronzed-up tonal makeup look with a mix of matte and shimmery copper shadows on the lids and a glossy, contoured lip. Swapping her normal brunette curls for a choppy blond wig added the finishing touch to this golden look.
3. STORM REID’S KNOTTED KNOCKOUT
TheWrinkle in Time nailed the event's 'Blackanda' theme with her Bantu knots embellished with gold hair rings and wavy, laid edges.
She kept her makeup fresh and ethereal for a super cool, yet age appropriate beauty look.
4. NANDI MADIBA’S NATURAL GLOW
Nandi Madiba chose to let her natural beauty shine with golden, glowing skin and warm, earthy tones on her eyes and lips.
5. ERICA ASH’S ROYAL TREATMENT
Erica Ash looked like Wakandan royalty with elegantly subtle makeup and a half cornrows/half braids hairstyle embellished with wooden beads and gold rings.