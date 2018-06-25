Fashion & Beauty

5 of the best beauty looks from the 2018 BET Awards

These celebs' not only gave us #BlackGirlMagic, but showcased some of our favourite hair and makeup trends, too

25 June 2018 - 15:14 By Nokubonga Thusi
Janelle Monae at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

1. JANELLE MONAE’S SUNSET EYES

The PYNK singer's eye makeup was like a ray of sunshine with burnt orange shadow washed across the lids, accented with pops of yellow in the inner corner of the eyes. A bold, cherry red lip completed the look.

Serayah McNeill at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

2. SERAYAH MCNEILL’S TONAL MAKEUP

Empire star Serayah McNeill opted for a classic, bronzed-up tonal makeup look with a mix of matte and shimmery copper shadows on the lids and a glossy, contoured lip. Swapping her normal brunette curls for a choppy blond wig added the finishing touch to this golden look.

Storm Reid at the 2018 BET Awards.
Storm Reid at the 2018 BET Awards.
Image: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

3. STORM REID’S KNOTTED KNOCKOUT

TheWrinkle in Time nailed the event's 'Blackanda' theme with her Bantu knots embellished with gold hair rings and wavy, laid edges.

She kept her makeup fresh and ethereal for a super cool, yet age appropriate beauty look. 

A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

4. NANDI MADIBA’S NATURAL GLOW

Nandi Madiba chose to let her natural beauty shine with golden, glowing skin and warm, earthy tones on her eyes and lips.

Erica Ash at the 2018 BET Awards.
Erica Ash at the 2018 BET Awards.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

5. ERICA ASH’S ROYAL TREATMENT

Erica Ash looked like Wakandan royalty with  elegantly subtle makeup and a half cornrows/half braids hairstyle embellished with wooden beads and gold rings.

