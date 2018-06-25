Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 BET Awards

Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their fashion choices at the 2018 Black Entertainment Television Awards

25 June 2018 - 11:58 By Keneilwe Pule
Erica Ash attends the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

BEST DRESSED

ERICA ASH

Not only did actress Erica Ash look striking, but she's one of the few celebs who reflected the 'Blackanda' theme of this year's event in her outfit.

Her geometric print dress and Fulani braids gave us serious Wakanda vibes without being costumey. 

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

PEARL THUSI

Serve! Pearl Thusi stunned in an ombre fringed dress by local designer Casper Bosman; we loved the graduation of sunset hues and crochet detailing. All in all it was a fun and flirty look.

A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

NANDI MADIDA

Props to Mintysfabrics, the designer of Nandi Madida's outfit, for giving a simple silhouette a lift with eye-catching embellishments.

Amber Rose attends the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

ON THE FENCE

AMBER ROSE

The actress/model looked like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe with her long, bleached blonde tresses and skin-tight emerald dress.

Nomzamo Mbatha attends the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

NOMZAMO MBATHA

Legendary designer Coco Chanel once said "Always remove one thing before you leave the house. Less is more."

We wish Nomzamo Mbatha had followed this advice and ditched the headscarf, which gives her otherwise lovely outfit fortune teller vibes.

Janelle Monae at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

WORST DRESSED

JANELLE MONAE

While we applaud Janelle Monae for giving a satorial salute to Pride Month with her ruffled rainbow skirt, her overall look is just too disjointed.

Ashanti at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

ASHANTI 

Oops! Ashanti forgot to wear pants to the BET Awards. 

Tyra Banks at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

TYRA BANKS

Tyra Banks' overly-embellished jumpsuit looked dated and the neutral colour washed her out.

