Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 BET Awards
Here's who slayed and who dismayed with their fashion choices at the 2018 Black Entertainment Television Awards
BEST DRESSED
ERICA ASH
Not only did actress Erica Ash look striking, but she's one of the few celebs who reflected the 'Blackanda' theme of this year's event in her outfit.
Her geometric print dress and Fulani braids gave us serious Wakanda vibes without being costumey.
PEARL THUSI
Serve! Pearl Thusi stunned in an ombre fringed dress by local designer Casper Bosman; we loved the graduation of sunset hues and crochet detailing. All in all it was a fun and flirty look.
NANDI MADIDA
Props to Mintysfabrics, the designer of Nandi Madida's outfit, for giving a simple silhouette a lift with eye-catching embellishments.
ON THE FENCE
AMBER ROSE
The actress/model looked like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe with her long, bleached blonde tresses and skin-tight emerald dress.
NOMZAMO MBATHA
Legendary designer Coco Chanel once said "Always remove one thing before you leave the house. Less is more."
We wish Nomzamo Mbatha had followed this advice and ditched the headscarf, which gives her otherwise lovely outfit fortune teller vibes.
WORST DRESSED
JANELLE MONAE
While we applaud Janelle Monae for giving a satorial salute to Pride Month with her ruffled rainbow skirt, her overall look is just too disjointed.
ASHANTI
Oops! Ashanti forgot to wear pants to the BET Awards.
TYRA BANKS
Tyra Banks' overly-embellished jumpsuit looked dated and the neutral colour washed her out.