Does the beauty industry need to become more transparent with consumers?

The results come from the 2018 FIT Transparency Perception Assessment Survey, a global study carried out by students on the Fashion Institute of Technology's Master of Professional Studies programme in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management (CFMM) programme as part of their Capstone Research Presentation.

According to the survey, empowered consumers are increasingly demanding more transparency from the beauty industry.

The survey, which involved 1,800 respondents, found that 42% of shoppers do not feel companies inform them enough regarding the safety of ingredients, while 72% would like brands to explain what the ingredients in their products actually do. And more than 60% want brands to identify sources for ingredients.