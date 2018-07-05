3 fashion disasters we're bound to see at the 2018 Durban July

The Vodacom Durban July is taking place this weekend. We're excited - and a little afraid - to see how 2018's fashion theme, 'It is Time', will be interpreted by race goers.

One thing we know for sure is that we're bound to see the same-old sartorial disasters we do year after year; it's time to put a stop to it.

1. HATS THAT LOOK LIKE PRIMARY SCHOOL CRAFT PROJECTS

"If you never wear a hat or think you're someone who doesn't suit a hat, think again! The Durban July is THE time and place to start wearing one," says Crystal Birch, a milliner based in Cape Town.

That said, she cautions that "less is more" if you want to keep your look classy.