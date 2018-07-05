Using moisturiser with SPF instead of sunscreen may not protect skin

New UK research has highlighted the importance of using proper sun protection finding that, given the way they tend to be applied, moisturisers with sun protection factor (SPF) provide less protection than the equivalent strength sunscreen.

Carried out by the University of Liverpool, the small-scale study recruited 14 men and 46 women aged 18 to 57 and asked them to apply sun protection to their face to see how effectively people apply products.

During one visit participants were asked to apply an SPF30 sunscreen, and on the second visit a moisturiser with SPF30.

The researchers then took photos of the participants' faces with a specially modified camera that only sees UV light to assess how effectively people had applied the two products. When an area of the skin has been sufficiently covered, the product absorbs the UV light and this area then appears black in the photos. The lighter the area in the photo, then the less successful the absorption.

The researchers found that when applying moisturiser, the participants missed 16% of their face on average, however they were more effective at applying sunscreen, with this figure dropping to 11%.

The team also looked at just the eyelid areas, as it is a high-risk area and a common site for skin cancers, finding that here participants missed 14% of the area when using sunscreen compared with 21% with moisturiser.