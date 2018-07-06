Fashion & Beauty

H&M, Zara or adidas: which is the web's most popular fashion brand?

The top fashion retailer is the subject of more than 30 million Google searches per month worldwide

06 July 2018 - 12:59 By AFP Relaxnews
H&M is the world's most popular fashion brand in terms of Google searches.
Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

The Swedish clothing giant, H&M, tops the list of the world's most popular fashion brands, according to internet search data compiled by SEMrush. On average, H&M is the subject of more than 30 million Google searches per month worldwide.

The SEMrush ranking of web users' favourite fashion brands is based on Google searches worldwide between June 2017 and June 2018. The data sees H&M come out on top as the web's most searched-for fashion brand, ahead of Zara (25 million searches), and adidas, Nike and ASOS (over 15 million each).

The data also confirms the popularity of French luxury brands worldwide. Louis Vuitton is the most popular French luxury brand, with over 6 million searches, ahead of Balenciaga (over 2 million) and Chanel (1.8 million).

