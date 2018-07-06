IN PICTURES | Crazy accessories from the haute couture catwalks

This season once again, Paris haute couture week set the stage for some fantastical fashion, with voluminous creations, sparkles, and gowns of dreamlike fluidity — all of which will soon be gracing the red carpet at prestigious showbiz events.

Designers and fashion houses matched their couture creations with some extravagant — if not completely crazy — accessories, of the kind only ever seen on haute couture runways.

Here's a look at some of the wackiest accessories spotted on the catwalks of the fall/winter 2018 haute couture shows.