IN PICTURES | Crazy accessories from the haute couture catwalks

06 July 2018 - 09:58 By AFP Relaxnews
Schiaparelli's pink flamingo mask. Paris, July 2, 2018.
Image: Alain JOCARD / AFP

This season once again, Paris haute couture week set the stage for some fantastical fashion, with voluminous creations, sparkles, and gowns of dreamlike fluidity — all of which will soon be gracing the red carpet at prestigious showbiz events.

Designers and fashion houses matched their couture creations with some extravagant — if not completely crazy — accessories, of the kind only ever seen on haute couture runways.

Here's a look at some of the wackiest accessories spotted on the catwalks of the fall/winter 2018 haute couture shows.

Franck Sorbier created futuristic wigs. Paris, July 4, 2018.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP
Maurizio Galante turned shrubbery into hair accessories. Paris, July 2, 2018.
Image: Alain JOCARD / AFP
At Maison Margiela Artisanal, towering platform footwear was worn with handy mobile phone holders. The show also featured several 3D-printed accessories.
Image: Maison Margiela
Although technically an integral part of this Viktor & Rolf creation, pillows might just be the craziest accessory from this season's Paris haute couture week. That said, they could prove practical ... Paris, July 4, 2018.
Image: Bertrand GUAY / AFP
Shady ladies wore double hats on the Xuan runway. Paris, July 3 2018.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP
A bloom of multicoloured veils topped heads at Giorgio Armani. Paris, July 3, 2018.
Image: Bertrand GUAY / AFP
Facial jewelry - like glasses without the lenses - was a thing at Galia Lahav. Paris, July 4, 2018.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP
At Guo Pei, jewelry-style headgear had an almost spiritual design. Paris, July 4, 2018.
Image: Bertrand GUAY / AFP

