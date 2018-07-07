Denim Rehab: how to easily give your tired jeans a designer update

Can't bear to part with your fave pair of jeans even though they're past their prime? Afrikan Swiss' Denim Rehab service will stylishly upcycle them for you

Can't bear to part with your fave pair of jeans even though they're past their prime? Afrikan Swiss' Denim Rehab service will stylishly upcycle them for you