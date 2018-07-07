IN PICTURES | 'It is Time' for thrilling Durban July fashion

Time stood still as thousands of horseracing enthusiasts turned up in their classic fashion favorites for the 122nd Vodacom Durban July on Saturday.

"Racegoers finally understand that race day is not a pantomime," Gold Circle spokesman Dave Macleod said.

He was referring to the clean-cut, sophisticated fashion paraded at the racecourse where at least 50,000 were expected to converge for the country's most prestigious horse racing event.