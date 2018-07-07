Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | 'It is Time' for thrilling Durban July fashion

07 July 2018 - 14:51 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Musa And Lindo Mathebula wearing her own design at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Time stood still as thousands of horseracing enthusiasts turned up in their classic fashion favorites for the 122nd Vodacom Durban July on Saturday.

"Racegoers finally understand that race day is not a pantomime," Gold Circle spokesman Dave Macleod said.

He was referring to the clean-cut, sophisticated fashion paraded at the racecourse where at least 50,000 were expected to converge for the country's most prestigious horse racing event.

Nozipho Zuma wearing a colourful outfit by Lindo Mathebula at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

"This year, racegoers and designers have not taken the theme as literally as they usually do. Today's fashion is about what race day fashion used to be. We are seeing elegant classics and not the avant-garde fashion of previous years," said Macleod.

Leandi and Wayne Redgard wear designers by Brenda Warring at the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

While there were a few oversized watches and motifs of clocks on outfits, most opted for stylish hats, three-piece suits or the simple little black dress as their interpretation of the theme "It is Time."

Never to old to rock that clock: Win Wheeler wearing a hat by her husband Mike at the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The annual event is the biggest horseracing event in the country and attracts more than 50,000 people, who cram the confines of the Greyville Racecourse to take in the fashion spectacular, entertainment and horseracing while millions watch the spectacle on television.

Snethemba Zondi wears designer Zandile Maphumulo's artistic piece at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The marquee village crawls with first time attendees as well as loyal enthusiasts. The highly-anticipated event attracts dignitaries and celebrities.

Mpande Mntungwa (6) is one of the youngest attendees at this year's Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Macleod said the raceday was the centre of an economic tidal wave that sees tills ringing across the province, with R160-million spent directly in the region by Vodacom Durban July visitors.

Amber-Lee More, Alexis Favelin, Gill Gregory and Rheid Campbell at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

"Add to that over R100 million wagered on totes on-course and off-course, and the raceday’s economic churn is expected to be close to R300 million this year," it said.

Nevadh Vandayar in his own creation at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen
Nonhlanzeko Zulu and Sinethemba Moabi don designer Zandile Maphumulo's leopard print creations at the Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

