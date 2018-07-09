Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July

Here's which celebs nailed their look for this year's 'It is Time'-themed Durban July — and which ones should turn back the clock and rethink their race day wardrobe choices

09 July 2018 - 12:16 By Neli Wu
Image: Jackie Clausen

Well-heeled celebrities descended on the Greyville Racecourse for the 2018 Vodacom Durban July this weekend. Now 'It is Time' to see how well these A-listers interpreted this year's race day fashion theme. 

The quirky poem on the Durban July website invited racegoers to adopt a timeless dress code, or look to the face of a watch for the inspiration for their outfits.

Here's which celebrities nailed it, and which ones should turn back the clock and rethink their wardrobe choices.

BEST DRESSED

K NAOMI

The TV personality looked confident, sexy and chic in a high-waisted pants suit with an edge. Her button-less suit blazer was beautifully cut and the pale metallic gold fabric flattered her skin tone to perfection.

SARAH LANGA-MACKAY

There's only word to describe this model's Durban July outfit: dreamy. Designed by Vanessa Gounden of D’Oré, her flowy, one-shoulder dress is a beautiful fusion of fashion and art.

ON THE FENCE

TAMARYN GREEN

Miss SA 2018 looked elegant in a backless, ombre jumpsuit by Galluzzi e Gini. It would have been better if she had left her yellow gloves by the sink when she finished washing the dishes though.

Image: Jackie Clausen
Image: Jackie Clausen

NOMZAMO MBATHA

We loved the graphic nature of the actress' striking monochrome gown, but we could have done without the random feathers poking out the ends of her sleeves. The length could also have done with some adjustment — the dress looks like it's swamping her a bit.

WORST DRESSED

MINNIE DLAMINI

Mrs Jones sadly missed the mark. Ruffles, patchwork, beading, a feathered clock hat ... there's just too much going on with her outfit which was designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Image: Jackie Clausen

DINEO RANAKA

Gold body paint, sheep skins, sunglasses .... you'd have to be living in a different dimension to pull this look off. At least the TV presenter had a blast creating her own action film for Insta on race day.

