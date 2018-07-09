Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Durban July

Well-heeled celebrities descended on the Greyville Racecourse for the 2018 Vodacom Durban July this weekend. Now 'It is Time' to see how well these A-listers interpreted this year's race day fashion theme.

The quirky poem on the Durban July website invited racegoers to adopt a timeless dress code, or look to the face of a watch for the inspiration for their outfits.

Here's which celebrities nailed it, and which ones should turn back the clock and rethink their wardrobe choices.