Yay or neigh? Celeb's Durban July hats

Here's which A-listers turned heads with their fabulous choice of hat for this premier horse racing event, and which ones need to find a new milliner

09 July 2018 - 14:33 By Neli Wu
Zuri Hall of E News! at the 2018 Vodacom Durban July.
WORST HATS

ZURI HALL

This white fascinator makes it look as if Zuri Hall has a fishing net balanced on her head. Fortunately the E News! correspondent redeemed herself with her second choice of hat, see below.

BOITY THULO

There's no doubt that the TV presenter look cute in her wide-brimmed, black felt hat, but it's a bit on an incongruous choice to pair with a glam metallic suit. 

MINNIE DLAMINI

Mrs Jones gets points for tipping her hat to the 'It is Time' theme of this year's Durban July, but her droopy clock fascinator embellished with feathers failed to flatter her beautiful face.

BEST HATS

ZURI HALL

International E! Entertainment correspondent Zuri Hall stunned in sculptural hat with wide mesh brim by Anita Ferreira. 

THANDO THABETHE

The actress gave us royal wedding vibes with her her royal blue fascinator.

MAPS MAPONYANE

The actor looked chic in a simple red Fez by Simon and Mary.

