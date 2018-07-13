Soccer-inspired fashion trends ahead of World Cup final

Soccer fever is spreading around the globe as the World Cup 2018 final approaches - and fashion fans are getting involved.

Women, in particular, are making more fashion choices inspired by the beautiful game, according to new data from global fashion search platform Lyst.

According to the company, there has been a 107% month-on-month increase in online fashion searches featuring the words ‘football' and ‘soccer' and a 340% rise year-on-year.