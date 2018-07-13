Soccer-inspired fashion trends ahead of World Cup final
Soccer fever is spreading around the globe as the World Cup 2018 final approaches - and fashion fans are getting involved.
Women, in particular, are making more fashion choices inspired by the beautiful game, according to new data from global fashion search platform Lyst.
According to the company, there has been a 107% month-on-month increase in online fashion searches featuring the words ‘football' and ‘soccer' and a 340% rise year-on-year.
When it comes to women's searches, those including the words ‘football' and ‘soccer' are up 210% month on month from May to June 2018, and a whopping 520% year on year from 2017.
Luckily, soccer-mad shoppers have plenty of choice when it comes to choosing their wardrobe. The trend has also taken over the catwalks recently, with big-name brands such as Versace putting a spin on soccer uniforms, and even debuting classic soccer scarves at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.
Designers Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones have also been getting in on the action, via collaborations with sportswear giant Nike.