Ntando Ngwenya designs experimental fashion for urban gentlemen
The designer behind local label Ntando XV tells us more about his latest collection and reveals which two things are a must for any man's wardrobe
15 July 2018 - 00:00
The designer behind local label Ntando XV tells us more about his latest collection and reveals which two things are a must for any man's wardrobe
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.