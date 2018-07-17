The shirts that let Nelson Mandela wear freedom on his sleeve

A rabbi walks into a hotel in Monaco. In the lobby, there’s pandemonium as press swarm around a celebrity. The rabbi taps a security guard on the shoulder and says: “I’d like to bless that man. I’d like to bless Nelson Mandela.”

Noticing Madiba’s shirt, the holy man from New York asks him: “Is it in honour of Joseph’s coat that you wear your trademark shirts?”

Madiba replies: “No, I wear these shirts to represent my people and their diverse cultures. And besides, I spent many more years in prison than Joseph.”

The story might be fiction, but we do know Madiba saw his amazing technicolour shirts as more than just bits of thread.

“By wearing a shirt, he was telling us he was going to change ... all the institutions, all the ingrained, meaningless protocols, break down all the barriers between us,” says fashion designer Marianne Fassler.