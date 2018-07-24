4 easy & effective ways to banish blackheads

On the quest to flawless skin, there’s no speed bump more annoying than blackheads —they always seem to appear at the wrong time and figuring out how to get rid of them can be tricky.

The first line of defence is knowing your enemy. So, what exactly are blackheads?Blackheads are caused by blockages in the pores of your skin. This happens when there's an over-production of sebum, an oily substance that's naturally secreted to help to protect and moisturise your skin. The build-up of oil, bacteria and dirt causes the pore to become enlarged, increasing the blackhead’s size.

So what causes the discolouration? When the opening of the pore is exposed to the outer surface and to oxygen (unlike the opening of a whitehead, which is closed), oxidation takes place on the clogged-up sebum, turning it black. Think of a peeled apple left out in the open for too long.