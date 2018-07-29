Fashion & Beauty

Cakey base? Ghostly pale? Quick fixes for lacklustre winter skin

Banish those winter skin blues with simple make-up tricks that'll make you look like you've been sunning yourself on a tropical island somewhere

30 July 2018 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi
The problem: Dull, cakey-looking foundation

The fix: Mix a few drops of a pearlescent illuminator into your foundation; this will make it appear slightly more sheer and a whole lot more dewy. Alternatively, use an illuminating primer before putting on foundation, or on bare skin, for a more radiant appearance.

The problem: Dry, lacklustre body skin

The fix: Swap out your rich cream moisturiser for body oil. Cream moisturisers feel good when you initially apply them but sometimes your skin soon appears dry again. For a luminous sheen, use a shimmer body oil, which will lock moisture into your skin. 

5 ways our beauty editor wants you to tweak your winter skincare routine

The seasons are changing and so should your skincare routine if you want to avoid dryness and dull-looking skin, writes Sunday Times beauty editor ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The problem: Pale-looking skin

The fix: Warm up your complexion with bronzers. Contouring might seem like a tiresome extra step but, if you want to sport a more summer-like glow, it’s a necessary addition. Use a bit of bronzer dusted onto the temples, apples and hollows of your cheeks to gently sculpt and add more warmth to your face.

The problem: Skin lacks a natural radiance

The fix: Use powder highlighters to refract additional light. Powder highlighters with gold, silver or bronze undertones come in handy for adding that final touch to your faux glow.

Use a light dusting to set your make-up instead of using a translucent powder. You can also amplify the high planes of your face by tapping the pigments into your skin. Create subtle “lit from within” radiance with a shimmer blush applied to your cheeks, bridge of your nose and eyelids.

