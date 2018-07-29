Cakey base? Ghostly pale? Quick fixes for lacklustre winter skin

The problem: Pale-looking skin

The fix: Warm up your complexion with bronzers. Contouring might seem like a tiresome extra step but, if you want to sport a more summer-like glow, it’s a necessary addition. Use a bit of bronzer dusted onto the temples, apples and hollows of your cheeks to gently sculpt and add more warmth to your face.

The problem: Skin lacks a natural radiance

The fix: Use powder highlighters to refract additional light. Powder highlighters with gold, silver or bronze undertones come in handy for adding that final touch to your faux glow.

Use a light dusting to set your make-up instead of using a translucent powder. You can also amplify the high planes of your face by tapping the pigments into your skin. Create subtle “lit from within” radiance with a shimmer blush applied to your cheeks, bridge of your nose and eyelids.