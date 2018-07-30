Vans collaborates with Van Gogh Museum to create wearable art

Vans has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on a collection that brings the Dutch artist's masterpieces to Vans' iconic shoes and apparel.

The brand and the museum selected four main bodies of work to be used as themes in the collection - Skull, Almond Blossom, Sunflowers and the artist's self-portrait.

Van Gogh's studies of skeletons, carried out when he began to formally study art, will be seen on the Vans Classic Slip-On, a long-sleeve tee, hoodie and hat, each incorporating the details of his brushstrokes in a reimagined checkerboard print.

One of the artist's famous Sunflowers paintings patterns a pair of Authentic sneaker as well as a tee and hoodie, while Almond Blossom appears digitally printed on the satin material of a bomber jacket, hat and backpack.

Van Gogh's self-portrait likewise makes it onto the Authentic, as well as on an oversized tee.