Fashion & Beauty

Vans collaborates with Van Gogh Museum to create wearable art

30 July 2018 - 13:22 By AFP Relaxnews
Van Gogh's 'Almond Blossom' on a satin bomber jack.
Van Gogh's 'Almond Blossom' on a satin bomber jack.
Image: Vans

Vans has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on a collection that brings the Dutch artist's masterpieces to Vans' iconic shoes and apparel.

The brand and the museum selected four main bodies of work to be used as themes in the collection - SkullAlmond BlossomSunflowers and the artist's self-portrait.

Van Gogh's studies of skeletons, carried out when he began to formally study art, will be seen on the Vans Classic Slip-On, a long-sleeve tee, hoodie and hat, each incorporating the details of his brushstrokes in a reimagined checkerboard print.

One of the artist's famous Sunflowers paintings patterns a pair of Authentic sneaker as well as a tee and hoodie, while Almond Blossom appears digitally printed on the satin material of a bomber jacket, hat and backpack.

Van Gogh's self-portrait likewise makes it onto the Authentic, as well as on an oversized tee.

'Sunflower' print on Vans Authentic sneakers.
'Sunflower' print on Vans Authentic sneakers.
Image: Vans

A final group of designs includes the artist's drawing Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman printed on the Old Skool sneaker and a Classic Slip-On featuring excerpts from handwritten letters from Vincent to his brother, Theo.

The Vans x Van Gogh Museum Collection will be available worldwide on August 3 at vans.com and Vans retail stores, as well as at vangoghmuseumshop.com and at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Devil Wears Nike: Anna Wintour steps into Vogue fashion sneakers

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is moving into activewear, with a sneaker project for Nike's Air Jordan brand.
Lifestyle
17 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Snaps of the Blood Moon from across SA Lifestyle
  2. Blood moon: lunar eclipse myths from around the world Lifestyle
  3. How to get bloody good photos of the blood moon with your smartphone Lifestyle
  4. As SA rappers get richer is their music is getting poorer? Lifestyle
  5. SPONSORED | True-crime drama about the killing of a punk rocker in 1997 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X