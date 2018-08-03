Fashion & Beauty

Why Beyonce's upcoming Vogue cover REALLY is a big deal

03 August 2018 - 10:44 By Aneesa Adams
Beyonce. File Photo.
Beyonce. File Photo.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyonce has been on more magazine covers than we can count, but her upcoming appearance on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue is remarkably different.

She has been given full editorial control.

According to the Huffington Post, the publication is contractually obligated to give Queen B complete control not only over the cover shoot itself, but of the photos and captions that’ll appear on the accompanying article inside the issue as well.

Usually magazine cover stars are given little to no say when it comes to such things. And, the fact that Beyonce’s been given free reign with the cover of the September issue in particular shows the extent of her star power.

Not only is Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour notoriously precious about her magazine but, as shown in the 2009 documentary The September Issue, this is traditionally the publications’ biggest and most influential edition of the year.

Beyonce is known for championing other black creatives and she did just that with her choice of photographer. Tyler Mitchell (23), who has worked with designer brands like Marc Jacobs and Givenchy, will be the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover in the magazine’s 126-year history.

WATCH | Trevor Noah's take on Beyonce's upcoming Vogue cover

This is a win for Bey and for black empowerment, but not for US Vogue. Being a big player in the media industry it’s disappointing to know that, in over a century, they’ve never hired a black photographer for a cover shoot before. And that, if it wasn't for Beyonce, perhaps they still wouldn't have.

That it's finally happening is an important fashion milestone. 

“I think it will make an impact. Someone is breaking a barrier,” says visual artist Jamal Nxedlana of Joburg collective The Bubblegum Club, whose work will be shown alongside Mitchell’s in an upcoming group photography exhibit in New York.

He adds: “TimesLIVE in South Africa is doing a story on it, so this is big … Beyonce made it happen. If you look at South Africa, we do have our own issues that need to be spoken about: how many covers of major magazines have been reflected by black creatives? That needs to change.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Follow in Beyonce & Jay-Z's footsteps: Louvre launches 'Apes**t' art tour

The Louvre has dedicated a new art tour to Beyonce and Jay-Z after pop's biggest power couple shot the video for their latest hit in the Paris museum.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Everything is Love' will satisfy both Beyoncé & Jay-Z fans

The Carter's 'Everything Is Love' is like a more sophisticated, more ego-fuelled and certainly swaggier version of their classic hit, ''03 Bonnie and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Beychella was a powerful reminder of the greatness of black women

Beyoncé's acclaimed performance at the 2018 Coachella festival was anchored firmly by the assertion of her race, her gender and her history, writes ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger Search to win a brand-new Fortuner Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | 7 incredible Blood Moon photos from around the world Lifestyle
  3. Vans collaborates with Van Gogh Museum to create wearable art Fashion & Beauty
  4. World Breastfeeding Week 2018: 10 facts about breastfeeding Health & Sex
  5. In the hands of god: Vietnam's Golden Bridge goes viral Travel

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X