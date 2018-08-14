Fashion & Beauty

Can't resist popping that pimple? Here's the right way to do it

How to squeeze a pimple if you want to minimise scarring and avoid the spread of infection

14 August 2018 - 12:44 By Nokubonga Thusi
Refrain from using your hands to pop a zit because that way you risk spreading bacteria.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

If you’re one of those people who can’t resist tackling a zit, here’s the best way to do it to minimise skin damage and avoid spreading infection:

CLEANLINESS IS YOUR FRIEND

When you tackle a pimple, it is imperative that you do it with clean hands and a clean face. Before you start, cleanse and exfoliate your skin to soften and prepare it. Sterilise the inflamed pimple area with rubbing alcohol.

CHOOSE YOUR TOOLS

Refrain from using your hands to pop a zit because that way you risk spreading bacteria. Rather use a comedone extractor or a pin that has been sterilised with rubbing alcohol or run back and forth through an open flame.

A comedone extractor.
Image: 123RF/fastfun23

A comedone extractor is a tool with a spoon at one end, with a hole in it which fits over the pimple. At the other end it has a pin.

CHOOSE YOUR ANGLE

If you have a whitehead lying underneath the surface, use the pin to pierce the top of it to allow the pus to come to the surface. Use two earbuds to extract the pus by pressing gently at the base of the pimple until the pore is clear.

4 easy & effective ways to banish blackheads

Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi shares skincare tips that'll help you win the battle against blackheads every time
Lifestyle
21 days ago

For harder or dried pimples or blackheads, use the loop end of the comedone extractor. Put it around the pimple’s base and apply pressure downwards to remove the contents.

TREAT THE AREA

After removing the pimple, it’s important to treat the inflamed area with salicylic acid or witch hazel to control further excessive sebum production, as well as redness and scarring.

Although it is possible to remove small pimples at home in a way that minimises problems afterwards, please remember if you have more severe skin conditions, such as cystic acne or deeply embedded nodules, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist and leave the popping to the pros.

