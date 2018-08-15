Virtual vs. real-life: how accurate are make-up tester apps?

Thanks to beauty apps, which allow you to upload a photo and try on make-up virtually, we can wave goodbye to yucky testers in stores and all the fears of germs.

This trend also makes online shopping easier, as you can now try before you buy.

It's a boon for manufacturers who can show you their range without having to have every store kitted out with testers. You'll also never have to experience the frustration of finding that the tester of the particular product you wanted to try isn't on shelf.