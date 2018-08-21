Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Who rocked the red carpet – and who tripped up

21 August 2018 - 11:43 By KENEILWE PULE and ANEESA ADAMS
Image: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

The MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is unlike any other. Here, celebrities are seen in a variety of the most bizarre trends, from Teyana Taylor’s hipless trousers to Amber Rose’s overboard Halloween outfit. Here are the best and worst dressed:

BEST DRESSED

Image: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Ashanti

Simplicity with a touch of sparkle… singer Ashanti blew us away dripping in silver and jewels. A neat hairstyle and minimal lip had this diva turning heads. 

Jennifer Lopez

Our favourite Latino, Jenny from the Block, showed no mercy in either of her outfits. But we absolutely loved the second black-and-gold number. Dramatic, but beautiful, just like J-Lo. 

Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Kylie Jenner

Self-made millionaire and TV personality Jenner kept it chic and clean in a white, belted coat and a strappy heel. Corporate was the look she was going for and she definitely pulled it off. 

WORST DRESSED

Image: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Teyana Taylor

One look at Taylor and you can’t help but scream: “Body goals!” However, her trousers fall under the worst trend brought forth by the Gen Z wave. Yes, they are bold but we can’t let them become a thing, please!

Image: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Film Magic / Getty Images

Amber Rose

If this was a costume party, then Rose would have hit it on the mark but, unfortunately, she ended up looking like a mannequin in a discount Halloween store’s window.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow left us confused. The reason for this might be the fact she was the fashion correspondent for MTV but wore two boring and uninspiring sheer dresses. What a way to go for the person who should be setting the bar high.

