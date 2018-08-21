No, that was not avant garde, 'Project Runway'!

Project Runway South Africa has been on our screens for six weeks and we have got to know the designers’ styles and the judges’ quirks.

Some great designs have been created, showcasing an exciting new crop of designers, however, last week’s episode was disappointing. The brief was avant garde, inspired by TRESemmé hair products. Yet, when the models hit the runway, I wondered if the designers understood what “avant garde” meant. It’s not that the designs were bad but no one could blame you for assuming it was a ready-to-wear show.

The term “avant garde” originally referred to the soldiers sent to the front lines, who had to face the enemy before the rest of the army. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, the term started to be used to describe innovative approaches to art, evolving in today’s lexicon to describe radical art that “reflects originality of vision”, according to the Tate Institute. Vogue adds that avant garde design is often confusing and “works against itself”.

In an interview with the magazine, Glenn Adamson, former director of the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, argued that commercial fashion established and followed trends with the aim of having broad appeal. Avant garde, on the other hand, was about embarking on “risky, undefined, territory”.

Taking these definitions into account, can we really say the contestants on Project Runway created avant-garde designs? The winning dress, by Kentse Masilo, was a stunning design and beautifully tailored. But was it avant garde? Did it push the boundaries of what fashion could be? Rahim Rawjee, one of the resident judges, even praised it for being in tune with current trends.