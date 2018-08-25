5 looks that show the T-shirt is anything but basic

Woolworths has created every tee your wardrobe needs in a range of styles, fits, finishes and colours. Available in 100% cotton, modal, viscose and with Stay New technology - That's the difference

Woolworths has created every tee your wardrobe needs in a range of styles, fits, finishes and colours. Available in 100% cotton, modal, viscose and with Stay New technology - That's the difference