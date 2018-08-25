SA Trevor Stuurman's Afrocentric style delivers 'sexy, Africa'
26 August 2018 - 00:00
Former US president Barack Obama complimented his suit, supermodel Naomi Campbell asked him to photograph her in Lagos, and US R&B singer Ciara did the gwara gwara for him on a Soweto street.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.