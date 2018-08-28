How to ensure your tattoo won't look awful when you're old

However, there are some spots on your body that are good when it comes to concerns about ageing. “You can get one on the lower arm, the sides of the leg are a good area, the back is brilliant and the shoulder blade is fine,” Laka says.

Finger tattoos are a big trend, but can lead to disappointment later on due to the high incidence of dead skin cells on your hands. “How a tattoo happens is that you need live skin cells - they swell up and take on the pigment. If you have dead skin cells, like on the fingers or under the foot or on the side of the foot, they don’t have room to take up the pigment, which is why the lines blur.”

If you have a darker skin tone, it's also worth noting that choosing a bolder design may help you to avoid keloids (raised scars).

HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR NEW TATTOO

Moisturise the scabs

Laka says, in her experience, the skin is often overworked during the process of inking, resulting in scabs. She advises against picking off the scabs. You should rather opt for applying a moisturiser and choose one which allows the skin to breathe.

“Mild antiseptic creams like Savlon work really well but you should definitely stay away from things like Vaseline or Zambuk. Things like that are not endorsed for tattoo healing. They’re very occlusive - that means the skin doesn’t breathe.”

Laka also notes that some creams might draw out the colour.

Avoid the beach

Thinking of showing off your fresh tattoo at the beach? Think again. Seawater is not good for new tattoos. “It draws the pigment out of the skin," explains Laka.