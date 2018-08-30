Move over models, robots will take to the runway at London Fashion Week

"My show with the House of iKons this September is named 'ÁI', in reference to Artificial Intelligence and also the play on the Vietnamese word ÁI for love and the Chinese phonetic AI for love as well," explained fashion designer Honee in a statement.

"We're in the world of AI and loving it. I use fashion as the language to express the skins we are in. In my upcoming show, it's not about the future of robots, of a world unknown, but of the presence, the now."

"Our partnership with Honee and the House of iKons shows how robotics and the fashion world can creatively work together, similar to Kambria, our open innovation platform that lets people build inventive products," added Thuc Vu, co-founder and CEO of OhmniLabs and Kambria.

The robots, which will be dressed in "one of a kind creations," will take to the catwalk on September 15 and 16 at the Millennium Gloucester London Hotel.