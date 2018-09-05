Double trouble: the hairstyles taking over the red carpet

SPACE BUNS

Space buns have been quietly trending for some time now, thanks to a couple of high-profile fans.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown put her stamp of approval on the style at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in January, rocking out with double buns that she accessorised with black ribbon, while Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver was spotted showcasing a super playful double-bun hairstyle while on holiday in Italy.